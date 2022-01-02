Austin Energy shares tips for keeping warm safely

Temperatures in Central Texas are expected to drop again to below freezing tonight, so Austin Energy is reminding residents to stay safe while keeping warm.

Austin Energy says these simple precautions can help you stay safe in winter weather:

Use caution with space heaters, heating pads and electric blankets to stay warm. Make sure to read product labels carefully and never leave them unattended while using them

Use electric space heaters with automatic shut-off switches and non-glowing elements. Make sure to keep them away from any flammable materials, like curtains or blankets.

Keep heat sources, like space heaters, at least 3 feet away from drapes, furniture, or bedding. Never cover your space heater.

Never place a space heater on top of furniture or near water. Never leave children unattended near a space heater. Do not use extension cords with space heaters.

Never heat your house with a gas oven or burn anything in a non-vented stove or fireplace.

Have at least one of these in case the power goes out: extra blankets, sleeping bags, and warm winter coats; fireplace that is up to code with plenty of dry firewood or a gas log fireplace; or portable space heaters or kerosene heaters

Get your chimney or flue inspected every year before using your fireplace during winter weather

Install carbon monoxide detectors and smoke alarms to keep your household safer.

Residents can also conserve heat in their home by avoiding unnecessarily opening doors or windows, closing off unneeded rooms and stuffing towels or rags in cracks under doors.

Austin Energy also says to bring pets and people indoors during extreme cold. However, if pets cannot come inside, owners should provide adequate shelter to keep them warm and access to unfrozen water.

For more on winter weather safety from Austin Energy, click here.

