SpaceX releases report on failed Starship test, sets sights on Monday launch

article

The Brief Heavy vibrations above testing was a cause of the explosion of a SpaceX Starship in January. The ship exploded shortly after launch over Turks and Caicos. The company's next launch is scheduled for Monday.



Heavy vibrations that led to increased stress and fuel leaks were the primary cause of an explosion of SpaceX's Starship during a partially failed January launch, the company said Monday.

What we know:

The company made its seventh test flight of Starship and their Super Heavy rocket on Jan. 16, 2025.

After launch, the Starship successfully separated from the booster rocket, but started experiencing problems two minutes later when a flash was seen in the rear of the ship between the ship's liquid oxygen tank and heat shield. Two minutes after that, a fire started in that section, leading to engine shutdowns and eventually triggering the ship's safety system, which led to the ship breaking apart.

In a report issued by SpaceX, the company said the ship's safety system and "Flight Termination System" worked as they were intended when the ship exploded.

"The most probable root cause for the loss of ship was identified as a harmonic response several times stronger in flight than had been seen during testing, which led to increased stress on hardware in the propulsion system," SpaceX said. "The subsequent propellant leaks exceeded the venting capability of the ship’s attic area and resulted in sustained fires."

Improvements as a result of the investigation

Following the explosion, the Federal Aviation Administration ordered SpaceX to conduct a mishap investigation.

SpaceX officials said they conducted an "extended duration static fire" with the Starship they intend to use for its eighth test flight. They said they used multiple engine thrust levels and hardware configurations to recreate the vibration levels from the failed flight.

The results have led to a change in the fuel lines to the engines and adjustments to the fuel temperature.

The company is also making changes to the rear portion that caught on fire during the last launch by adding more vents and a new purge system.

The next test flight

What we don't know:

SpaceX has moved its next test flight to Monday after originally scheduling it for Friday.

In its summary of the mishap report, SpaceX said they were working with the FAA to close the investigation or get a flight safety determination and a license for its next flight.

During the flight test, Starship will deploy four objects meant to simulate Starlink satellites.

The rocket is then expected to splash down into the Indian Ocean.

SpaceX will also attempt to catch the Super Heavy booster, allowing it to be reused.

The launch window will open at 5:30 p.m. central on Monday.

SpaceX will host a live webcast of the flight test that will start about 40 minutes before take off.

Test flight seven

The SpaceX Starship took off from the company's Starbase facility in South Texas on Jan. 16, during a test flight. It was expected to land in the Indian Ocean.

Instead, a spokesperson on the company's livestream of the launch mentioned the Starship was having issues shortly after takeoff.

They noted the ship's engines had started to go out prior to their scheduled cut-off before it stopped sending telemetry data.

The FAA said there were no reports of injuries from the explosion and the agency was working with SpaceX and authorities in Turks and Caicos to confirm reports of property damage.