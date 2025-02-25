SpaceX targets Friday for first Starship test since explosion

article

SpaceX is hoping to launch its Starship rocket on Friday, after its last test flight ended with an explosion.

SpaceX Starship Test Flight

What we know:

CEO Elon Musk posted on social media that the rocket's eighth flight test will be held on Friday.

SpaceX posted photos of the Super Heavy boosters on the launch pad at Texas' Starbase launch site, about 25 miles east of Brownsville.

During the flight test, Starship will deploy four objects meant to simulate Starlink satellites.

The rocket is then expected to splash down into the Indian Ocean.

SpaceX will also attempt to catch the Super Heavy booster, allowing it to be reused.

The company says it completed an investigation into the seventh Starship test flight in January, which ended with the rocket exploding over Turks and Caicos.

SpaceX says there were several hardware and operational changes after the flight. Some of the changes were made to the propulsion system and forward flaps.

The launch window will open at 5:30 p.m. central on Friday.

SpaceX will host a live webcast of the flight test that will start about 40 minutes before take off.

What we don't know:

Weather conditions often delay launches.

We will have to wait and see if conditions are ideal for a launch on Friday.