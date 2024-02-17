Special Olympics 2024: Over 1000 athletes compete in Bee Cave

The Bee Cave Middle School gyms were packed on Saturday morning as athletes took to the mat for powerlifting.

"I'm hoping to win. Win a gold medal," said Christopher, a freshman at Judson High School competing in powerlifting for the first time.

Athletes from all over the state traveled to the Austin area to take part in this year's Special Olympics.

Events include volleyball, powerlifting, floorball, golf, and FUNdamental sports.

Jackie and Andrea traveled from Mission, Texas to take part in the floorball competition.

"It doesn't matter if you win or lose," Andrea said. "It's what makes you great. We just got to be brave."

Some of these athletes have been participating since they were in grade school, and they continue to come back as adults.

"Special Olympics is very important to me, and, as not only does it help me become a better athlete and helps me become more successful, more engaging, you know, the community helps me make more friends and become more successful," athlete Daniel Phillips said.

"Since, make a lot of friends here in the state of Texas and also participate at Special Olympics 2020 USA games in Orlando for aquatics. I also make a lot of friends in the US." Christopher said.

The volleyball competition will be going on through Sunday.