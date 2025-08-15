Special Session 2 begins at the Texas Capitol

The Brief The Special Session ended at the Texas Capitol on August 15 Texas Democrats might return after they broke quorum in protest to the state's redistricting plan Speaker Burrows said he wants to declare Sini Die for Special 2 before Labor Day



The Special Session ended at the Texas Capitol on Friday morning, and it didn't take long for the second Special Session to be called.

The re-boot included the possibility of the Democrats returning after they broke quorum two weeks ago in protest of the state's redistricting plan.

Special Session ends

With five members short of making a quorum, Texas House Speaker Dustin Burrows, as promised, pulled the plug on the special session.

"If our absent colleagues had shown up this morning, they could have used a few remaining days to stall or possibly even block the passage of critical legislation. Property tax relief, protection for the unborn, safeguarding women's private spaces and reining in one of their local taxes. By following Governor Newsom's lead, instead of the will of Texans, they have allowed us to reset the clock," said Speaker Burrows.

In a warning to the Democrats who broke the quorum, and are returning home, Burrows said they should not think that they will enjoy a peaceful weekend. DPS will remain active, according to the Speaker, and civil arrest warrants will be reissued to democrats who are located.

"Well, me personally, I'm always disappointed when people break the rules, and in this case, the rules say you're supposed to be present whenever we're called into session, and I've never been a fan of quorum breaking, and never will," said State Rep. Cody Vasut (R) Angleton.

Texas Democrats called their walkout a victory. Houston representative Ann Johnson, in announcing her return to Texas, admitted in a press briefing their fight is far from over.

"Special Sessions are supposed to be special. They're supposed to be for the people of Texas. But Governor Abbott continues to show that Special Sessions are nothing more than a partisan gift," said State Rep. Johnson.

Governor Greg Abbott issued a call for a second session less than an hour after the first ended. It’s essentially the same list of priorities.

For a full list of all 19 items, click here.

"The good thing is we have got another shot at doing everything that's on the call. It's a lot of priority stuff that we've got on there that we need to get done," said State Rep. Ryan Guillen (R) Rio Grande City.

Speaker Burrows said Camp Safety legislation has been given the designation of HB 1.

Legislation that would allow the sale of over-the-counter ivermectin will be HB 25, according to Burrows, who went on to say he has reserved a total of 35 designations for priority bills.

Congressional redistricting was down on the governor's list, but during a news conference the governor remained committed to getting a new voting map approved.

"Every strategy is at play. Depends on when and whether the Democrats show up. You know, they talk as though they're going to be showing up today or tomorrow. We'll wait and see. But we hold a lot more bullets in our belt that we will be ready to use if we need to," said Gov. Greg Abbott.

Democrats are still being fined for being absent. There may be more political payback in the works.

"Right now, we're talking very seriously about the next layer of accountability measures, including removing vice chairmanships, removing those vice chairmen's budgets at $5,000 a month, and potentially removing seniority as well," said Rep. Mitch Little (R) Lewisville.

Democrat Joe Moody was seen with Speaker Dustin Burrows after the House adjourned. He did not take part in the walkout, so it’s unclear if he could lose his leadership position.

Another Democrat, who has also been in Austin, Representative Eddie Morales (D) Eagle Pass, blamed Republicans for the standoff and hoped other issues on the call will be addressed before the map.

"Another day, another dollar, as they say, thousands of dollars that are not going to flood victims and the people that need it most in Texas. And so it's sad that we find ourselves in this predicament," said Rep. Morales.

What's next:

The House will try to make quorum again on Saturday, August 16, but the general feeling from lawmakers is that this reset will not officially get going until Monday, August 18.

Speaker Burrows said he wants to declare Sini Die for Special 2 before Labor Day.