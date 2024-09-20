Spectrum announces changes to response to outages

The Brief Spectrum announces new brand platform Company aims to improve service with new outage response and pricing



Spectrum says it's changing the way it responds to outages and also offering other changes to plans and pricing.

The company says it's all part of its new platform Life Unlimited, which is paired with its new Customer Commitment, a pledge that, among other things, includes a money-back guarantee.

"Life Unlimited is a platform for action that holds the customer experience at the center of everything we do. By delivering competitive, reliable products and exceptional customer service at an incredible value, we are declaring our unwavering commitment to helping our customers lead unlimited lives, anywhere and everywhere they need us," says Sharon Peters, Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer for Spectrum.

When an outage occurs, the company says it is improving response times by sending same day technician teams to homes with issues and that if an outage lasts longer than two hours, customers will be credited to them for the disruption. Outages eligible for credit exclude power outages and natural disasters and overnight scheduled maintenance.

Spectrum also says customers can now get Spectrum Internet with speeds of 500 Mbps for as low as $30/month and Spectrum Gig for $40/month when bundled with two lines of Spectrum Mobile and/or Video services.

Another big change, the company says, is that current Spectrum Internet and Spectrum Internet Ultra customers will have their speeds increased for free to 400 and 600 Mbps, respectively.

Full details about the changes and the company's new commitment plan can be found here.