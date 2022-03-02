Spirit Airlines to offer daily nonstop flights from Monterrey to Austin, Houston

Spirit Airlines is adding two daily nonstop flights from Monterrey, Mexico, to Houston and Austin.

The flights are set to begin in June 2022 between Monterrey International Airport (MTY) to George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) and Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS).

Spirit says that its Austin service will provide the only nonstop flight between the two cities. Spirit adds that its new Monterrey service in Houston complements a robust international network providing affordable nonstop flights to seven international destinations, along with 17 domestic destinations.

Spirit has been flying into Mexico since 2003 when its first flight landed at Cancun International Airport (CUN) and added new flights to Los Cabos International Airport (SJD) in 2012 and Puerto Vallarta International Airport (PVR) in 2021.

This new MTY service is an expansion inland in addition to the popular beach destinations, says Spirit.

