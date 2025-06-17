Spring 2025 STAAR results: reading scores surpass pre-pandemic levels

article

Spring 2025 State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) results show Texas students have exceeded pre-pandemic performance in reading, a significant sign of academic recovery, while mathematics scores show varied results across grade levels, the Texas Education Agency announced Tuesday.

The TEA released the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) results for grades 3 through 8, which include tests in reading, language arts, mathematics, science, and social studies.

Spring 2025 STAAR Results

What they're saying:

"These results are encouraging and reflect the impact of the strategic supports we’ve implemented in recent years," said Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath. "With RLA scores now surpassing pre-pandemic levels, we are seeing meaningful signs of academic recovery and progress. While this year also saw some improvements in math, clearly more work is needed."

Individual student results are now available to parents through their local school district's family portal or the state's Texas Assessment Research Portal.

By the numbers:

Statewide, reading language arts scores improved in nearly every grade tested. Fifth-grade students saw the largest increase, with the percentage of students meeting their grade level rising by four percentage points.

Third and fourth-grade reading scores both increased by 3 percentage points, while eighth-grade scores rose by 2 percentage points. Performance levels for sixth and seventh-grade reading remained unchanged from the previous year.

The results in mathematics were less uniform. Third-grade and eighth-grade students showed notable improvement, with the percentage meeting grade level increasing by four and five percentage points, respectively.

Fourth-grade math performance saw a slight increase of 1 percentage point. However, scores for fifth and seventh-grade math experienced a modest dip.

In science, the percentage of students meeting grade-level expectations increased in both tested grades. Fifth-grade science scores rose by 3 percentage points, and eighth-grade scores improved by four percentage points.

Eighth-grade social studies results saw a slight decline of one percentage point.