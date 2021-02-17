St. David's South Austin loses water pressure, heat

St. David's South Austin Medical Center said Wednesday night that they have lost water pressure from the City of Austin.

Since water feeds their boiler, this means they are losing heat.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Right now the hospital has fewer than 300 patients and is now working with the city to get patients who can be discharged home. Those most in need are being transported to other area hospitals.

The hospital says it is distributing bottles and jugs of water to patients and employees and is working to get water trucks to the hospital as quickly as possible. The hospital also says it is working with the city to secure portable toilets.

RELATED: Several Central Texas cities issue boil water notices

Advertisement

All non-emergency procedures are also being canceled.

St. David's says that it was able to secure and source food, linens, medication, and supplies to care for patients through its national partner.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS