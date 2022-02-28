St. Edward's University inaugurates 1st Hispanic president

St. Edward's University made history over the weekend with the inauguration of the school's first Hispanic president.

Montserrat Fuentes is serving as the university's 24th president. Fuentes is a math expert with a Ph.D. in statistics.

In 2017, Fuentes received the Medal of Distinguished Achievement from the American Statistical Association for her contributions to the field. She previously worked at the University of Iowa and Virginia Commonwealth University.

Fuentes says she wants to continue to celebrate St. Edwards and its long history of inclusion for all students regardless of background or identity.

