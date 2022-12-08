St. Paul police shooting: Body camera footage released

Authorities on Thursday released body camera footage and images from the St. Paul police shooting that left Howard Johnson dead.

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which is investigating the shooting, Johnson, 24, was killed in an exchange of gunfire with Sgt. Cody Blanshan in St. Paul on Monday, Dec. 5.

St. Paul police said officers were called to the area of Earl Street and Hudson Road around 6 p.m. on Monday for a reported domestic incident. A police spokesperson told media members officers arrived, got a description of a suspect, and set up a perimeter.

Police said Johnson was spotted running on foot carrying a gun shortly after. Fearing he was trying to carjack someone, St. Paul police say an officer struck Johnson with his squad car before shots were fired.

The BCA on Wednesday said a woman leaving a business on Hudson Road said Johnson pointed a gun at her before he was struck by the squad car. The BCA also says, after being hit, surveillance video shows Johnson getting up before he exchanged gunfire with Sgt. Blanshan.

Investigators say Blanshan was the only officer who fired shots.

Howard Johnson

BCA investigators say the shooting is still under review.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, activists called on police to release body camera video showing the shooting of Johnson. St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter said in a statement early Tuesday morning that he will work to release body camera video. As of Wednesday afternoon, the video had still not been released.