Stage 1 water restrictions declared in Buda effective August 24

Stage 1 water restrictions will go into effect beginning August 24 for City of Buda water customers in accordance with the city's adopted Water Resource Management and Drought Response Ordinance.

Officials say the restrictions are being put in place due to lack of constant precipitation and higher than normal demands on the water production system.

Under Stage 1, twice per week mandatory watering restrictions will be in place. Violation of the ordinance could result in a fine of up to $2,000 per offense and a surcharge on the customer’s utility bill.

For more on Stage 1 restrictions and water conservation tips, you can go to https://www.ci.buda.tx.us/232/Water-Conservation.