Stanford's Rachel Heck wins women's NCAA golf title

Stanford University's Rachel Heck became the ninth freshman to win the women’s NCAA individual title on Monday with a one-shot victory at Grayhawk Golf Club.

Heck finished the four-round tournament at 8 under, becoming Stanford’s first individual champion in program history. She also joined Annie Park and Marisa Baena as the only women to win Division I conference, regional and national individual titles in the same season.

Heck began the day with a five-shot lead. She made the turn with two birdies and two bogeys. She bogeyed two of the first three holes to start the back nine, but made par the rest of the way.

"I dreamed about (winning the title) but realistically, I didn’t know. There are 140 amazing players here and four days anything can happen," Heck said. "I’m just at a loss for words right now, I just got done and my heart is beating really fast."

The freshman hopes to eventually serve in the Air Force reserve while competing on the pro golf circuit, and, she's dedicating her victory in honor of a servicewoman who died in an overseas military operation.

UCLA sophomore Emma Spitz shot a 4-under 68 and finished second. Stanford sophomore Angelina Ye was third at 6 under for the tournament.

Stanford, defending champion Duke, Oklahoma State, Mississippi, Texas, Auburn, Arizona State and Arizona advanced to the eight-team portion of match play starting on Tuesday.

Advertisement

KTVU contributed to this report.