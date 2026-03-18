Texas enters NCAA Tournament after ‘First Four’ win against NC State

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Texas Longhorns players celebrate their win over the North Carolina State Wolfpack during the First Four round of the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball tournament held at UD Arena on March 17, 2026 in Dayton, Ohio. (Ben Solomon/NCAA Photos) From: Getty Images

The Brief Texas is officially in the NCAA Tournament after winning their "First Four" game against North Carolina State on Tuesday. The Longhorns beat the Wolfpack 68-66 in Dayton, Ohio. Texas now faces BYU during the first round of the college basketball tournament Thursday at 6:25 p.m. Central in Portland, Oregon.



The University of Texas has officially entered the NCAA college basketball tournament after winning their so-called "First Four" game against North Carolina State.

The Longhorns edged past the Wolfpack 68-66 during the game at UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio, on Tuesday.

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A fadeaway jumper in the final seconds by Texas guard Tramon Mark from just inside the arc broke a 66-66 tie and decided the game with just 1.1 seconds remaining.

The Longhorns now face the BYU Cougars during the first round of the tournament. Tipoff at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon, is set for 6:25 p.m. Central time Thursday. The game will be broadcast on TBS.