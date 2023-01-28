Star of Texas Tattoo Art Revival draws in artists, clients from all over

This weekend Star of Texas Tattoo Art Revival drew the attention of many tattoo artists and eager clients.

"So I follow Jedi so wherever he is I am, so I fly in every 6 weeks or so to get tattooed, and I got the privilege to get a tattoo in the convention," says Jamie Martinez, who traveled from Oklahoma City for the convention.

"Jamie is a longtime client of mine and being from further south San Antonio, and she's in Oklahoma, it's kinda a nice meeting spot for us both," says Jedidia Reid, tattoo artist at Element Tattoo in San Antonio.

Reid has been coming to Austin for 17 years to take part of this convention. In his time he's worked with people from all over.

"It's cool to be in the environment where there's art and stuff going on from all over the world, and you get to share ideas and look at the hot new trends," says Reid.

People were excited to take part of this convention as they move their sketches into something more permanent.

"We collaborate together I let him know what I'm thinking whether it's commemorative, a family member or something I've been through, he designs it and we ink it," says Martinez.

This weekend was full of excitement and opportunities for tattoo artists.

"It's a really good opportunity to learn because no matter what level you are in the game, you can always improve," says tattoo artist Kasha Wildbird.

"Get to ask the artist what their technique is, and I say it's cool because you get to build a community I personally like to build a community and just get to know people face to face," says tattoo artist Jordan.

The tattoo show opened to the public Friday and continues through Sunday with live tattooing by masters of all styles, from traditional Japanese to photo-realistic color and everything in between.

A full schedule of art and tattoo related activities including tattoo contests, kids area, and unique vendors will also be featured.

This year will also feature special guests from other art worlds: from England, comic book legend Simon Bisley and from New York, "Ren & Stimpy" co-creator Bob Camp and low-brow artist Coop.

Show hours for Sunday are noon to 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 for a day pass or $60 for a weekend pass. Children 12 and under can attend free with an adult.