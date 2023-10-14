3 hurt, 1 person in custody after shooting at State Fair of Texas

Three people were injured and one person is in custody after a shooting at the State Fair of Texas,

The shooting happened near the food court just before 8 p.m. Saturday.

Police said one man shot at another man. Three people were shot with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect ran off but police caught up to him and arrested him. A gun was recovered from the scene.

The State Fair of Texas X account posted about a State Fair Emergency Order and that the fairgrounds were being evacuated.

Shortly after, Dallas police said one suspect was in custody.

Dallas Councilman Adam Bazaldua said the shooting was "sparked from a conflict between two people who knew each other."

It's unclear how serious the three people's injuries are.

Videos show mass chaos as the crowds ran for shelter.

FOX 4 Photographer Mar Gustafson was enjoying the state fair with his family when the chaos ensued.

"We were in the petting zoo when it went down. Opposite side of [the] Cotton Bowl from [the ]food court where it is reported to have happened. All we heard was what sounded like loud stomping, and people ran," he recalled.

People are being asked to avoid the area.