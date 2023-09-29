The State Fair of Texas is now open. Here's what you need to know about new attractions, food & more

Big Tex is back in his spot and once again saying, "Howdy, folks!" The State Fair of Texas is now open.

The gates at Fair Park opened Friday morning for the 137th time. They'll be open daily for a little over three weeks until Oct. 22.

Each day will be filled with events including free concerts, exhibits, midway rides and games, and family shows.

Lone Star will perform on the Chevrolet Main Stage Friday night at 8:30 p.m. Ceelo Green is the headliner for Saturday at 4 p.m. followed by Chrisette Michelle at 8 p.m.

Here are some of the other things you may want to check out this year.

State Fair of Texas Parade

One of the big attractions for opening day is a parade with marching bands and New Orleans-style floats.

"We partner with Kern Studios out of New Orleans, Louisiana who builds all of the iconic parade floats that you see for Mardi Gras. We have the best partner in the business for the State Fair of Texas," said Jason Hays, the fair's senior vice president of brand experience.

Floats this year feature things like the midway rides, a couple of distinguished quarter horses on the grand marshal's float, a Texas-sized longhorn, and Amy-dillo.

Hays said the longhorn float is not only the biggest, it's also animatronic.

"He moves his head and kinda dusts up the ground," he said. "He's a big guy you can't miss."

The Amy-dillo float will carry the fair's show-stopper performers on opening day, Hays said.

"It's a fantastic float from New Orleans," he said.

After opening day, the Kroger Starlight Parade runs nightly at 7:15 p.m.

State Fair of Texas Auto Show

One big attraction is the auto show. People can check out the newest models from automakers.

"I think there's so many new things in the auto industry. You've seen the shift that's happening. We're heading towards electric vehicles, hybrid vehicles. There's so many new cars out here for folks to see and we've got all the different brands here at the state fair. So you can check out all the different ones and see which you might like or what car you might want to buy next time you're ready to purchase a vehicle," said Taylor Austin, the fair's public relations manager.

Toyota has its new high-end luxury sedan called the Crown on display. Up until last year, it was only available in Japan.

When it comes to horsepower, Dodge is showing off its Charger Scat Pack Widebody and Ford has the newest convertible Mustang on display. For speed, you can look at the Camaro RS or the new Corvette.

Kia will have a new electric SUV on display. Ford will be showing off its new F-150 and its Ranger Raptor.

And, Toyota will have a limited-edition 2024 Tundra at the fair. It's assembled by Texans in San Antonio.

The 2024 Tacoma will make its world debut in Texas at the state fair.

"Also, while you're browsing the auto show, there's some interactive exhibits and things that you can do. There's even a virtual reality race car that you can pretend like you're a NASCAR driver," Austin said. "There's fun for the whole family whether you're actually browsing for a car and interested or if you just want to see what's out there."

State Fair of Texas Food

And then there’s the food. Many people are looking forward to trying to Big Tex Choice Awards winners.

This year's winners include Deep Fried Pho, Biscoff® Delight, and Bourbon Banana Sopapillas.

Deep Fried Pho was chosen as the best-tasting savory food. It brings a southern flare to the popular traditional Vietnamese comfort food that is both rich and savory.

On the best-tasting sweet side, Biscoff® Delight pairs classic New York-style cheesecake with Belgian chocolate and crushed Biscoff® cookies.

Finally, the most creative food this year is the Bourbon Banana Sopapillas. They're described as hot and delicious traditional sopapillas topped with vanilla-caramel-infused bananas, sweet bourbon syrup, crushed candied pecans, sweetened mascarpone cheese, crumbled Nilla Wafers, and dusted with powdered sugar.

Many of the other Big Tex Choice Awards finalists will be available to try at concession booths around the fair.

There are so many food vendors offering a variety of tasty treats that you might have trouble picking.

The Sandoitchi booth is one of the many options serving Japanese-style sandwiches.

Co-founder J.J. Nguyen said he and his brother came up with the idea during the 2020 pandemic lockdown and since then their customer base has grown.

"We do have a temporary location downtown, and we also do traveling popups across the United States," Nguyen said. "It's an amazing opportunity to be in the state fair. We grew up in Texas and so we're grateful to be here and grateful to just show people what kind of food we can do."

And, of course, the classics like funnel cakes, turkey legs, and Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs will also return to satisfy your cravings.

State Fair of Texas New Midway Rides and Shows

There are three new rides on the midway this year.

Infinity is a loop coaster that takes riders upside down about four times both forward and backward.

"We have the toy cars. It's a brand-new ride, the first time in Texas and in fact in the United States. It came here from Spain. It will be operating right here by the bubble house," said Rusty Fitzgerald, the fair's vice president of operations. "Right across from it, we have the kiddy bumper boats. They're little bumper cars basically in water. You float along and they can run into each other as much as they want."

Fitzgerald said the ride operators at the State Fair of Texas are all independent. That means he can pick the best rides and the best operators in the country.

"So actually, this ride Infinity, I went to the Florida State Fair and looked at it in January and February. I was up in Minnesota about three weeks ago re-inspecting it before it came here," he said.

There's also a new circus-style soap bubble show at the fair.

Bubbleologist Steve Langley will perform each day in the Oak Farms Theater in the Creative Arts Building.

"The whole key to bubbleology is, of course, good quality soap. You've got to have good soap and a good understanding of the environment. That helps as well," he said. "Everybody loves bubbles. I don't think there's an age limit for bubble fun. People like to say bubbles are for kids but you know as I do, adults like bubbles."

Langley holds nine Guinness World Records, including for the soap bubble caterpillar demonstration that will be part of every show.

College Football at the State Fair of Texas

College football is also a popular tradition at the State Fair of Texas.

The Grambling State Tigers will take on the Prairie View A&M Panthers at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday at 6 p.m.

The halftime show will be just as exciting as the game with a thrilling battle of the bands.

Then on Oct. 7, the Red River Showdown between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners kicks off at 11 a.m.

The State Fair of Texas broke an attendance record last year with more than 2.5 million visitors. Organizers hope to break another record this year.