State of Texas to invest $94.6M to support higher education

The State of Texas will be investing more federal funds to support higher education during the COVID-19 pandemic, says Gov. Greg Abbott.

The state will be investing $94.6 million in addition to the $175 million Abbott allocated last year to the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board.

"This additional funding in higher education is an investment in job opportunities, our state’s economy, and a brighter future for Texas," said Abbott. "As we move forward from the pandemic, it is critical that we continue to support higher education to ensure more Texans are trained to face dynamic and unique challenges that will set them apart from others, and make them more competitive, in their field."

This next round of funding will continue to provide support to ensure Texas students have the skills they need for tomorrow’s jobs, while bridging access for adults, transfer, and low-income students, and increasing capacity for high-value programs and credentials. This includes:

$48.1 million to rapidly expand capacity for high-demand and high-value educational opportunities, including $5 million for work-based learning and apprenticeships

$28.5 million to accelerate enrollments, support high-potential students, and provide financial aid for critical student populations

$10 million to establish the My Texas Future program to provide curated one-stop advising resources to help traditional Texas students and adult learners to connect with higher education opportunities across the state

$4 million to expand outreach and engagement of adult learners to meet workforce demands

$4 million to bolster Tri-Agency data information security and accessibility.

The federal funds come from Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) dollars made available through the CARES Act.

