Texas State announces emergency student assistance for summer, fall

Texas State University has announced approximately $3 million in federally-funded emergency assistance will be available to students this summer through its Bobcat Cares program.

Another $20 million will be available for the fall 2021 semester, also to help currently enrolled and eligible students lessen financial insecurity caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The total of $23 million in student assistance will be distributed directly to eligible students this summer and fall through the federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF). The emergency grants will help Texas State students deal with the financial burden caused by the pandemic and assist with the costs of attending college, says the university.

Currently enrolled full- and part-time students are eligible to receive emergency funds to offset expenses related to any component of the cost of attendance, including tuition, fees, housing, food, books, supplies, and travel expenses to and from Texas State campuses.

The funds can also be used to cover emergency costs due to the coronavirus, including healthcare, mental healthcare and childcare.

The application period for the summer Bobcat Cares Emergency Grant will be June 1-15. For fall, the application will be open from Aug. 23-Sept. 9.

Students can learn more about the emergency grant, eligibility requirements, and how to apply on the Bobcat Cares webpage.

