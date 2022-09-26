State-of-the-art gaming facility on University of Texas campus

There's a new amenity on the Forty Acres that is a gamer's dream. It's called the Alienware Longhorn Esports Lounge, and it features desktops, laptops, and a multiplayer console area.

It's a place for amateurs and pros alike to use elite gaming resources for training, competing, and having fun located in the Texas Union.

The space was made in partnership with Dell and its ut throughout the design process. Longhorn Gaming was pivotal in helping create the space with Dell.

This is the precursor to a 3,300-square-foot Alienware Longhorn Esports Arena that plans to open in 2023 in the Texas Union Underground. The arena will be equipped with about 50 Alienware Aurora R13 and R14 battle stations, a varsity room, a production center, console game space, and a viewing area.

The lounge gives students who don't have the access to gaming consoles and high-speed internet an opportunity to enjoy games with their peers.

The Alienware Longhorn Esports Lounge will host competitions and events inviting some of the world's best video game competitors and other celebrities to play.

