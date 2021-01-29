State restrictions could be lifted in Austin as soon as Saturday

COVID-19 hospital admissions in the Austin area have started to drop, meaning Travis County businesses may be able to increase occupancy starting this weekend.

Austin remains in the stage five risk category for now, however, Austin Public Health officials said they believe by Saturday, hospitalization rates will be less than 15 percent of total capacity.

"That’s great for our community, but we continue to need that vigilance in terms of protecting ourselves and continue masking and distancing," said Dr. Mark Escott, interim health authority for the City of Austin.

Once hospitalizations reach that point, business occupancy will be allowed to increase to 75 percent and elective surgeries able to resume.

"We were the last metropolitan jurisdiction to enter into over that 15 percent mark that triggered GA 32 and GA 31, and we will likely be the first one to leave that as early as Saturday," Escott said.

"It’s very nice to see that Austin is starting to turn the corner. Any additional capacity for a restaurant is improvement," said Emily Williams Knight, president and CEO of the Texas Restaurant Association.

The difference from 50 to 75 percent occupancy may not look all that different to customers, but restaurant owners said it’s the boost many of them need to stay afloat.

"I mean, we're now 10 months into this journey, and even at 50 percent capacity, most restaurants are at 30, 40 percent because of social distancing. So this will really add some extra tables and hopefully also add some confidence to consumers to get them back out dining once again," Knight said.

Still, even as hospital capacity starts to increase, currently 49 people are being cared for at the city’s alternate care site at the Austin Convention Center. Those patients were all transferred from hospitals within the five-county Austin metro area.

Meanwhile, the city and county continue to make progress vaccinating 1A and 1B priority groups, about 30,000 people have gotten a shot so far. "Between the 1A group and the 1B group who qualify today to receive vaccine, there’s about 550,000 people in that group so almost half of our population. It’s going to take months to get through that group," said Escott.

Austin Public Health officials are still prioritizing people 65 and older and they’re asking the community to do the same.

"If you are not 65 years of age and older, that you will consider to give up your spot in line or not sign up for an appointment, but allow the folks that are 65 years of age and older to have that spot," said Dr. Stephanie Hayden, Director of Austin Public Health.

APH officials said they are opening a third vaccination site in north Travis County. That site, like the other two, will require all patients to make appointments.

