Steven Snell appointed as Williamson County judge

The Williamson County Commissioners Court has appointed a new county judge.

Steven Snell was appointed by the commissioners court on March 27.

Snell has been the superintendent of Liberty Hill ISD for the past six years. Before that, he was the superintendent for Spring Hill ISD and the assistant superintendent for Hutto ISD.

Snell is a Leander resident and participates in several boards and councils, including: the Liberty Hill Economic Development Council Board and Liberty Hill ISD Education Foundation.

Snell will serve until the next general election on Nov. 3, 2026.

What they're saying:

"I am truly honored to be appointed to this position to serve the citizens of Williamson County," said Snell.

During the absence of a county judge, Precinct 3 Commissioner Valerie Covey, the most tenured court member, has been acting as presiding officer of the Commissioners Court.

"The entire court was dedicated to promptly selecting a highly qualified candidate who could hit the ground running as we are in a crucial time in our budget season," stated Covey. "We are excited to work alongside Steven in setting the priorities for Williamson County through our budget and our strategic plan."

What happened to Judge Bill Gravell?

On March 10, Judge Bill Gravell resigned to take a role with the Trump administration.

Gravell will serve as the Region 6 advocate for the Small Business Administration in the Office of Advocacy. The office represents a five-state area including New Mexico, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas.