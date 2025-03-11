Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell resigns to take position in Trump administration

The Brief Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell has resigned. Gravell will serve as the Region 6 advocate for the Small Business Administration in the Office of Advocacy. The Commissioners' Court will hold a meeting March 14 to discuss appointing a county judge to fill his spot.



Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell has resigned to take a role with the Trump administration.

What we know:

Gravell announced his resignation just before the March 11 Commissioners' Court meeting.

Gravell will serve as the Region 6 advocate for the Small Business Administration in the Office of Advocacy. The office represents a five-state area including New Mexico, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas.

Bill Gravell is sworn in to his new position with the Small Business Administration by Judge Betsy Lambeth. (Williamson County)

Following his announcement, Gravell was sworn in by Judge Betsy Lambeth.

What they're saying:

"It is a great honor to serve as the voice for the 4.5 million small businesses that make the South-Central region of the United States their home," Gravell said. "Growing up at 1402 East Main Street in Round Rock, Texas, I never could have imagined that one day I would have the opportunity to serve the United States. This is truly an honor, but I will never forget where I came from."

Gravell's tenure with Williamson County

The backstory:

Gravell became county judge in Jan. 2019, after previously serving as Pct. 3 Justice of the Peace from Jan. 2015 to Dec. 2018.

During his tenure, Gravell said he witnessed the county's appraised value grow from $84 billion to $180 billion. The county has also welcomed more than 12,500 new small businesses and has seen the expansion of major corporations such as Apple, Samsung and Kalahari.

Gravell also served as the director of Emergency Management during local disasters, navigating several crises through his tenure. After just a year in office, he led the county’s response to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

What's next:

According to local government code, if the office of county judge is vacant, the commissioners select a person to serve as county judge until the next general election, which is Nov. 3, 2026, says the county.

Pct 3 Commissioner Valerie Covey, the senior member of the Commissioners Court, served as Judge Pro-Tem and presided over Tuesday’s meeting.

The Commissioners' Court will have a special session on March 14 at 11 a.m. in order to accept Gravell’s resignation and to discuss the appointment of a county judge.