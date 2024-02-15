Stolen gun found during traffic stop in Central Texas

article

A Manor man is under arrest in Fayette County, after a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop and found a stolen gun.

Deputies say 23-year-old Kaliceon Lewis was pulled over on February 14 in Carmine, Texas for a traffic infraction when the deputy found a 9mm Glock 43X concealed beneath the vehicle's carpet.

The gun was stolen out of Williamson County, officials say.

Investigators say Lewis is a convicted felon and is not allowed to have a firearm.

He was arrested for Theft of a Firearm and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon.