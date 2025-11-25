Stolen Hyundai Elantras from Austin recovered after pursuits in Manor; drivers arrested

article

The Brief Two drivers in two separate incidents were arrested for stealing cars from Austin Manor PD said they received alerts about the stolen cars from the license plate reader program In both incidents, police said the drivers led law enforcement on pursuits



Two drivers were arrested for stealing cars from Austin and then leading law enforcement officers on a pursuit.

Manor police said the two separate incidents happened only minutes from each other and each involved stolen Hyundai Elantras.

What we know:

Manor police said on Nov. 25, around 1:54 a.m., officers received an alert from a license plate reader program about a stolen car entering Manor. The Hyundai Elantra was reported stolen from Austin.

Officers found the car after it entered the Shadowglen subdivision in Manor. The driver then led officers on a pursuit which then ended at the Tesla Gigafactory. The driver then ran away.

Later, the driver was found and arrested. He was identified as a 17-year-old from Austin. Police said the teen was well known to law enforcement for similar incidents and had an outstanding warrant.

During the first pursuit, another alert came in about another stolen Hyundai Elantra, from Austin, entering Manor. Officers found the car and the driver also led officers on a pursuit into downtown Austin.

The driver was later found, and the stolen car was recovered, police said.

Why you should care:

"With the trend of Kia and Hyundai thefts still occurring, we strongly encourage all Kia and Hyundai owners to contact the appropriate dealership to inquire about the anti-theft software update and equipment for their vehicle," Manor police said.