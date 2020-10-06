Stony Point HS football team quarantined for two weeks after positive COVID test

Stony Point High School officials say that a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19 and that there were close enough contacts that it was necessary to quarantine the entire football team for two weeks. As a result, scheduled games will not be taking place.

In a letter addressed to parents, students, and staff, Principal Dr. Anthony Watson addressed the incident saying that "an individual who was present at Stony Point High School was recently lab-confirmed or a probable case to have the virus that causes COVID-19."

Dr. Watson said that due to privacy laws the name of the individual or any other details that could identify the person will not be released.

The full letter is as follows:

Dear Stony Point High School Parents, Students, and Staff,

In keeping with Round Rock ISD’s practices to respond to COVID-19, we are notifying parents, students, and staff that an individual who was present at Stony Point High School was recently lab-confirmed or a probable case to have the virus that causes COVID-19. A probable case is defined as someone with symptoms and a close contact to a person who is a lab-confirmed case.

Due to privacy laws, which prevent us from sharing personal information about students and staff, we will not be releasing the name of the individual or details that may identify them.

The local health department will begin a case investigation and will contact any individuals determined to be in close contact with the infected individual. All students and staff that came into close contact will be directly notified by Williamson County and Cities Health District or Austin Public Health staff as soon as possible.

Those that were in close contact are required to remain off campus for up to 14 days to ensure they do not have the virus, so that there will not be any further spread.

Our custodial teams take great care in cleaning our facilities daily and extra attention was given to disinfecting the area occupied by this individual. We will keep you apprised of further updates.

Operations at Stony Point High School will continue as usual, and we will keep you apprised of further updates.

While we do not have reason to believe that those who were not in close contact with the infected individual have reason to be concerned, we ask that you, as always, watch for symptoms of COVID-19.

Any of the following symptoms indicate a possible COVID-19 infection:

• Feeling feverish or a measured temperature greater than or equal to 100.0 degrees Fahrenheit

• Loss of taste or smell

• Cough

• Difficulty breathing

• Shortness of breath

• Fatigue

• Headache

• Chills

• Sore throat

• Congestion or runny nose

• Shaking or exaggerated shivering

• Significant muscle pain or ache

• Diarrhea

• Nausea or vomiting

If you begin experiencing any of these symptoms in a way that is not typical, we encourage you to contact your physician. We encourage anyone in the Round Rock ISD community who is lab-confirmed to have COVID-19 to please notify your campus nurse and campus COVID contact, Mrs. Carol Wright, Associate Principal.

For more information, you can email me at anthony_watson@roundrockisd.org.

Sincerely,

Dr. Anthony Watson, Principal

Stony Point High School- Round Rock ISD

