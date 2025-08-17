String of burglaries in North Austin causes one small businesses to go cashless

article

The Brief A series of burglaries targeted at least three small businesses in a North Austin shopping center on Saturday night. The businesses—Amy's Ice Creams, Phil's Ice House, and East Side Pies—all reported broken glass and cleanup efforts. One of the victims, East Side Pies, announced it is becoming a cashless business due to the increasing frequency of break-ins.



A string of burglaries on N Hwy. 183 in Austin left small business owners a mess to clean up, and at least one is rethinking how they're going to do business moving forward.

North Austin Business Burglaries

According to social media posts, Amy's Ice Creams, Phil's Ice House, and East Side Pies, all in one shopping center, were victims of burglars on Friday night.

The social post from Amy's Ice Creams said, "Glass was broken and there's cleanup to do, but our teams are safe - and we're OPEN as usual today."

East Side Pies surveillance footage

Dig deeper:

East Side Pies shared a video with FOX 7 showing two people entering the business wearing dark hoodies and covering their faces before knocking down the security camera.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Credit: NOAH POLK

Amy's Ice Creams statement

What they're saying:

Amy's Ice Cream told FOX 7 in a statement:

"Over the weekend, our Amy’s Ice Creams and Phil’s Icehouse location on Highway 183 was broken into. It was a tough way to wake up, but I’m grateful to share that all of our staff are safe and the shop is open today.

This break-in is part of a string of burglaries happening across Austin, and too many of our fellow small businesses have been affected. What’s carried us through today is the love and support we’ve already felt from our neighborhood and the city.

If you’re looking for a way to help, the best thing you can do is keep showing up for local spots you love. Come by and share a scoop or a burger with us — and please make sure to stop by our neighbors at East Side Pies, who were also impacted. Moments like this remind us why Austin is such a special place to call home."

East Side Pies owner

In a statement from East Side Pies, the owner Scott said, "All three East Side Pies locations have had a break-in within the past 10 days, and last night our Rosewood store was hit again for a second time, wiping out our cleaning supplies. With the increasing frequency of these incidents, we've had to make the difficult decision to move forward as a cashless business. It’s alarming to see local businesses across Austin being targeted like this, but we’re staying resilient and deeply grateful for the community support as we move forward."

FOX 7 Austin has reached out to the Austin Police Department for information about the burglaries.

Anyone with information about the burglaries is urged to contact the Austin Police Department.