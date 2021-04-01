Stuck on a long vaccine waitlist? Llano County says sign up here

The search to find a COVID-19 vaccine may be closer than you think.

"We’re not just giving doses to Llano County residents. We wanna make sure that as we get doses we get those doses out as quickly as possible," said County Judge Ron Cunningham.

Cunningham said people who’ve been waiting on waitlists in the bigger cities like Austin and Round Rock might have more luck if they sign up for a vaccine in Llano County.

"We’re running clinics pretty much weekly at the Mid Coast Hospital and over in Marble Falls Scott and White medical center," said Cunningham.

Due to the county’s smaller population, Judge Cunningham said they’re quickly getting through their residents and are having no issues providing for those looking to travel to the Hill Country.

This is very different from the beginning of the year when vaccines in this area were hard to come by. "It was a challenge at first to receive the doses but our hats are off to the folks who at DSHS," said Cunningham.

Another thing to note about Llano County is the significant decrease in active COVID-19 cases, this week they’re sitting at about 11 across the county which has a population of about 20,000. "We’re doing good holding the numbers down out here."

If you're interested in the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Judge Cunningham said that’s the version they have been receiving in good quantities.

