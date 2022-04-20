4 injured in fire at Prairie View A&M University student housing building

article

A fire at a Prairie View A&M University building left four people injured Wednesday morning, officials say.

According to the university, the fire was reported in student housing just before 6 a.m.

The building was evacuated. Officials say all building residents were accounted for by staff at the scene.

FOLLOW THE LATEST HOUSTON-AREA NEWS

The university says a total of four injuries were reported. PVAMU police said one person was transported to the hospital.

Authorities say the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Student Affairs is working with students who were impacted to make relocation arrangements, the university says.

Advertisement