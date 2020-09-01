Student sports leads to clusters of COVID-19 cases at area schools

Austin Public Health Interim Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott said our seven day rolling average of new cases sits at 89.

"On June 10th we were less than 90 cases, it only took us three weeks to reach our peak at 558 cases a day, but it took us two months to come down from that peak," he said.

Escott warned commissioners and city council members that now it is not the time to relax.

“We can celebrate a little bit, perhaps we can go with our family to a restaurant, but this is not the time to throw big parties, pool parties, barbecues for Labor Day,” said Escott.

With some schools preparing to reopen in the coming weeks, he is particularly concerned about transmission during school activities.

“We currently have four primary and secondary school-related clusters, which represents more than 25 cases. We recommended to the school districts to send a notice to families of student-athletes participating in these activities where social distancing and masking was not possible or practical,” said Escott.

He is also encouraging student-athletes to practice social distancing at home as well. Escott said several of these clusters are related to sports programs, and in particular, strength and conditioning.

“I know a lot of folks want to see football but I think it’s important to make sure we are testing kids so we aren’t getting spread in activities we know are contact and collision activities."

Overall Escott is happy with the direction the numbers are trending, but he hopes Austin residents can take heed, ahead of an influenza season that is sure to complicate things.

