Student stabbed by another student at Akins High School

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
South Austin
FOX 7 Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - An Austin ISD student was arrested for stabbing another student at Akins High School in South Austin Thursday.

AISD says that there was a physical fight between two students around 4 p.m. where one student injured the other with a knife.

ATCEMS responded and transported the injured student to the hospital with serious potentially life-threatening injuries.

Austin ISD Police Chief Ashley Gonzalez confirmed via Twitter that one subject is in custody and that the scene is safe at this time.

