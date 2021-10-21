Student stabbed by another student at Akins High School
AUSTIN, Texas - An Austin ISD student was arrested for stabbing another student at Akins High School in South Austin Thursday.
AISD says that there was a physical fight between two students around 4 p.m. where one student injured the other with a knife.
ATCEMS responded and transported the injured student to the hospital with serious potentially life-threatening injuries.
Austin ISD Police Chief Ashley Gonzalez confirmed via Twitter that one subject is in custody and that the scene is safe at this time.
