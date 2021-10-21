Student stabbed by another student at Akins High School

An Austin ISD student was arrested for stabbing another student at Akins High School in South Austin Thursday.

AISD says that there was a physical fight between two students around 4 p.m. where one student injured the other with a knife.

ATCEMS responded and transported the injured student to the hospital with serious potentially life-threatening injuries.

Austin ISD Police Chief Ashley Gonzalez confirmed via Twitter that one subject is in custody and that the scene is safe at this time.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter