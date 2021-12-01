Students, parents recount lockdown at Akins Early College High School

Students at Akins Early College High School had barely begun their day when it was brought to a standstill.

"I thought it was like a drill or something but it turns out it wasn’t, it was just crazy," said Anthony Maldonado, a freshman. "We had to turn off all the lights, close the door and basically put the table against the door."

Junior Nick Pulido also thought the lockdown was a drill until information spread via Snapchat, and he could see police cars outside. "My mom started texting me because she saw it," said Pulido. "Five minutes after I found out, it was on the news already."

According to police, a call came in around 10 a.m. reporting that three students had been seen in one of the bathrooms with a gun. The school was put on lockdown while officers searched the campus.

"We made sure the doors were locked and everyone was hiding behind the desks and we were all confused at first," said sophomore Kaitlyn Diaz.

Once she realized what was happening, she texted her mother, Chrissy Suniga. "It’s just scary that we get text messages like this or notifications, or that we have to prepare our children for situations like this because it’s happening too often," said Suniga.

In an update Wednesday afternoon, AISD Police Chief Ashley Gonzalez said they had identified the three students allegedly involved. Two magazines were found, and one was loaded with ammunition. So far, police have not recovered a weapon.

"We talk about ‘See something, say something,’" said Gonzalez. "Something was seen today that triggered this response, and we were able to act quickly and respond to the situation, and we’ll continue to do that."

