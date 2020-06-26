Study finds "homes for sale" search increases by 108% in Austin

Looking to buy a home? Many Austinites certainly may be thinking about it.

According to research done by Lendingtree.com, many of the largest U.S. metros have seen an increase in home-buying interest since the COVID-19 lows of 2020.

"Since the start of the COVID-19 crisis, millions of Americans have modified their spending habits, with many putting their plans to buy a home on hold. However, as states begin to reopen and stay-at-home orders expire, some house hunters may be eager to resume their search," wrote Tendayi Kapfidze Vice President and Chief Economist at LendingTree.

LendingTree analyzed Google search data to see how popular the search term “homes for sale” is in 50 of the nation’s largest metros. According to the company, searches for "homes for sale" rose from their 2020 lows in each metro featured in the study, including Austin.

"The average lowest search-interest value in 2020 for all 50 metros was about 55. By the end of May, that number grew by 78.39%, to 97," Kapfidze wrote.

From their findings, the Austin metro saw an increase in 108% in Google searches for "Homes for sale" making Austin the 5th metro with the highest increase in searches.

See the full LendingTree findings below:

