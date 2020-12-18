Vaccinations at Chicago-area hospital to resume after 4 workers experience adverse reactions

A north suburban hospital is temporarily pausing coronavirus vaccinations after four workers reported feeling adverse reactions.

Since Thursday, four team members at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville experienced reactions shortly after receiving the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination. Their symptoms included tingling and elevated heartrates, the hospital said in a statement.

The hospital also noted that the four team members represent fewer than 0.15% of the approximately 3,000 who have so far received vaccinations across Advocate Aurora Health.

The hospital released a statement Saturday saying vaccinations will resume on Sunday, Dec. 20.

Three of the team members are now home and doing well, the hospital said. One employee is receiving additional treatment.

"Our site vaccination teams remain prepared to respond quickly and appropriately should anyone experience any kind of reaction," the hospital said in a statement. "Out of an abundance of caution, we have increased our post-vaccine evaluation period to 30 minutes for all individuals across all our sites, which exceeds CDC/ACIP recommendations."

The hospital said the CDC and local health departments concurred with the decision to resume vaccinations.

"We have eight other vaccination locations in Illinois and three in Wisconsin and are continuing at those sites as planned with no disruption," the hospital said, noting that "reactions are an expected side effect of vaccination."