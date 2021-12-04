Sunfield Elementary recommended as name for new Hays CISD school

Hays CISD's newest elementary school is one step closer to having a name.

The district says that the 2021 Hays CISD Naming Committee will be recommending Sunfield Elementary School as the name of the district's 15th elementary campus to the Board of Trustees in December.

Almost half of the approximately 360 name suggestions submitted for the new campus were to name the school Sunfield Elementary, as the school is located in the Sunfield community in Buda.

According to Hays CISD, the Sunfield community is one of the newest, largest and fastest-growing communities in the district.

The new school is currently under construction and is scheduled to open next August.

The recommendation will be presented to the district's Board of Trustees during its business meeting on Dec. 13. However, according to policy and to allow residents "a chance to contemplate the potential name," the Board will not vote on the final name until January, says Hays CISD.

The school's mascot and colors would be selected later in a separate process.

To view complete information about the naming process and the full list of suggestions, click here.

