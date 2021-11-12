Hays CISD seeking name nominations for new elementary school

Hays CISD is seeking name nominations for the district's fifteenth elementary school.

The school is currently under construction in the Sunfield subdivision in Buda and is scheduled to open in August 2022. Voters approved the new school in the May 2021 bond.

People who wish to submit name suggestions may do so electronically until noon on Monday, November 29.

The Hays CISD Naming Committee, appointed by the Board of Trustees, is charged with making a recommendation to the Board, which ultimately selects the names of new schools based on recommendations from the committee, says the district.

New schools can be named for:

An historical or geographical site or community;

The subdivision in which the facility is located;

A significant local, state, or national figure (living or deceased);

A person who has made a significant contribution to education in the district (living or deceased);

A local, state, or national historical event or place; or

A person or people who have donated land or money for the property or facility.

Nominations can be accepted from:

A resident or student of the district

An entity that pays taxes into the district's general fund

A nonprofit entity that provides services or funding, direct or in-kind, to the district.

Additional Criteria:

Nominations must be in good taste, and not generally considered offensive, silly, or embarrassing.

If the nominated name is an historical or geographic site, the name submitted must be accompanied by a written summary and/or a description of the significance of the name.

If the nominated name is an individual, the name submitted must be accompanied by a written rationale and/or description of the named person's accomplishments. Each name nominated must fulfill the following criteria: The nominee shall be widely respected, regardless of any partisan affiliation. The nominee shall be a person of character who embodies a wholesome image that would be expected to stand the test of time. The nominee shall have a background of service to people of the District, Texas, or the United States.

The naming committee will meet after nominations close to begin narrowing name options. The committee could suggest a name, or slate of possible names, to the Board of Trustees as early as December. The Board could then choose a final name for the school in January 2022, says Hays CISD.

Residents can view complete information about the naming process, see the committee member list, and suggest a name online.

