Support local businesses at Sip 'n Stroll in South Austin

Head out to South First Street in South Austin on September 24 for a fun outdoor event to support local businesses featuring drinks and shopping.

The Sip ‘n Stroll is being held from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and besides the aforementioned activities, there’ll also be live music, pop-ups, a scavenger hut, activities for the kids, and more.

Organizers say this is the first event in a three-part series that's coming back after a brief absence due to COVID-19.

Vendors participating include Tequila 512, Central Texas Face Painters, Barkin’ Creek, Bee Mary Jewelry, and Brunky Art.

"South First has been a hidden gem filled with unique locally owned businesses for years. It’s one of the last districts of local businesses in Austin with a variety of local restaurants, small shops, and art," spokesperson Rebecca from Bloomers and Frocks says in a news release.

"We are so excited to bring back the South First Sip and Stroll to give Austinites an experience, unlike any other left in the city. Join us for an afternoon of drinks, sales, art, activations, and more. It’s such a cool part of town to ditch your car, walk, and see the street in a whole new light!" Rebecca adds.



