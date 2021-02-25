Lady Gaga dognapping: Surveillance video shows violent shooting of dog walker

An investigation is underway after Lady Gaga’s dog walker was shot and her two French bulldogs stolen in Hollywood Wednesday night.

New surveillance video shows the moments the violent confrontation between dog walker, Ryan Fischer, and the two suspects occurred.

Dramatic video obtained by TMZ shows a white sedan pull up next to Fischer and two men get out of the backseat and attempt to take the dogs. But Fischer fights back.

He is heard calling out for help as one suspect yells ‘give it up’. The suspect then fires his gun hitting Fischer. The car quickly fled away.

Fischer was transported to the hospital in critical condition, he is expected to survive. The Los Angeles Police Department says he was shot twice, once in the back and once in the neck.

A neighbor released the video hoping it will help identify the suspects and lead to their arrest.

Fischer was walking three of Lady Gaga's dogs at the time, and the attackers made off with two of them, Koji and Gustav. A third dog, named Miss Asia, was recovered.

The pop superstar is offering a $500,000 reward for the safe return of her stolen bulldogs with "no questions asked."

The suspect’s vehicle is said to be a white Nissan Altima with tinted windows.

Tips can be emailed to kojiandgustav@gmail.com. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Los Angeles Police Department.

