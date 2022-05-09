Sushi classes, DIY temaki, & omakase at Uroko in East Austin

May is Asian-American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month which helps recognize AAPI history and culture. FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum is celebrating with local restaurant Uroko, which offers classes where the community can learn more about the craft of its cuisine.

Uroko is located at 1023 Springdale Road and is open for lunch Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 0.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is open for dinner on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The restaurant offers in-person sushi classes and other fun cooking classes. The Sushi Class 101 consists of learning how to make sushi rice and a few rolls including a California roll, a spicy tuna roll, and a vegetable hand roll. A maximum of six people are in the class and private classes are available.

You can also order your own DIY temaki set which can feed from four to eight people. It comes with everything you need to make hand rolls at home.

If you'd prefer to have an experience at the restaurant, Uroko offers a 45-minute omakase which has 12 courses of nilgiri sushi created by owner/chefs Masa and Také. It's available Friday and Saturday and starts every hour, on the hour, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.