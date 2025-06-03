Suspect in 2020 Houston murder arrested near Austin

article

The Brief A suspect wanted for a Houston murder will soon be extradited after being arrested near Austin. Ceira Bluford was identified as the suspect in the murder of Tony Williams and was arrested in Pflugerville. The relationship between the suspect and victim has not been reported.



A suspect wanted for a fatal shooting in Houston has been arrested in Travis County.

Officials say the woman is believed to have committed murder in Houston in October 2020.

Houston Murder Suspect in Travis County

What we know:

Ceira Bluford was identified as the suspect in the murder of 26-year-old Tony Williams, according to a Monday release from the Houston Police Department.

A murder charge was filed against Bluford on Jan. 22, the release says, and she was arrested in Pfleugerville on Saturday.

The backstory:

In the 2020 fatal shooting, the Houston PD homicide division reported that officers responded to Williams' apartment in the 14000 block of Grisby Road after a friend found him unresponsive on Oct. 5. The friend reportedly told officers they had not heard from Williams since Oct. 3, and checked in on him after their phone calls went unanswered.

Officials say Williams was found to have been shot in the head, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

The release does not comment on Bluford's relationship with the victim, or a possible motive for the alleged murder.

What's next:

Bluford has been booked into the Travis County Jail following her arrest. Officials say she will be extradited back to Harris County.