Suspect arrested for shooting a man in the leg in Cedar Park

A suspect has been arrested for a shooting incident in Cedar Park. William Belton Perry, 54, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

According to police, the shooting happened in the 11900 block of Anderson Mill around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10. When officers arrived at the scene, they located a male victim who had been shot in the leg.

The victim told police about having an argument with the suspect the day prior. The suspect then confronted the victim as he got home to the apartment complex, and shot at him multiple times, striking him once in the leg.

The suspect then fled the area, and following an extensive search, was unable to be located. The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injury.

On Monday, November 16, William Belton Perry was taken into custody without incident by the U.S. Marshals Lonestar Fugitive Task Force in Austin,TX. He is being booked into the Williamson County Jail and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

