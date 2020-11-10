Cedar Park police searching for suspect following shooting

The Cedar Park Police Department is searching for a suspect following a shooting on Anderson Mill Road Tuesday night.

According to police, the shooting happened in the 11900 block of Anderson Mill shortly before 10 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10. When officers arrived at the scene, they located one victim with a gunshot wound(s).

That person was taken to a local hospital.

Police are in the area actively searching for a suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.