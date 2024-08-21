Suspect arrested for murder of 20-year-old in Lockhart

A teen was arrested in connection to the murder of a 20-year-old, Lockhart police said.

Police said on August 21, officers arrested a juvenile suspect wanted on a murder warrant. The teen was found at a home on East Market and Carver Streets around 9:30 a.m.

The suspect attempted to run, but was arrested without incident.

The suspect is charged with the murder of 20-year-old Carlos Sanchez on Friday, August 16.

Four adult suspects were also arrested for harboring a fugitive.

What happened on August 16?

Police say that on August 16 at around 3 a.m. they received a 911 call about a discharge of firearms at a residence near Rosewood and Trinity Streets.

Following the call, Lockhart PD and Lockhart EMS were dispatched to a second scene near South Coloardo and Prairie Lea Streets. When they arrived, they found Sanchez who had been shot multiple times.

Sanchez was taken to a hospital in Kyle where he died from his injuries at around 4 a.m.

This was Lockhart's first murder in 2024.