First homicide of 2024 in Lockhart, police identify person of interest

The Lockhart Police Department is investigating the death of 20-year-old Carlos Sanchez.

Police say that on August 16 at around 3 a.m. they received a 911 call about a discharge of firearms at a residence near Rosewood and Trinity Streets.

Following the call, Lockhart PD and Lockhart EMS were dispatched to a second scene near South Coloardo and Prairie Lea Streets. When they arrived they found Sanchez who had been shot multiple times.

Sanchez was taken to a hospital in Kyle where he died from his injuries at around 4 a.m.

Lockhart PD says that the incident is related to a disturbance that had happened the evening of August 15.

A juvenile person of interest has been identified, but no arrest has been made.

Police Chief Gary Williamson emphasized that this incident was targeted and not random.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact the Lockhart Police Department at 512-398-4401.