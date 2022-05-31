Suspect still at large three weeks after Austin cyclist Moriah Wilson's murder

It's been three weeks since 25-year-old cycling star Anna Moriah "Mo" Wilson was found shot dead at a friend’s apartment in East Austin, and the prime suspect in this case remains at large.

On May 11, Wilson was found dead at her friend's apartment on Maple Avenue near East 7th Street. Law enforcement say her suspected killer is 34-year-old yoga instructor Kaitlin Armstrong. A suspect they have not been able to locate since police briefly detained and mistakenly released her on an unrelated charge.

"Armstrong was mistakenly released from custody on the misdemeanor warrant because her date of birth in our report management system did not match the date of birth on the warrant," said Detective Richard Spitler, with Austin police in a press conference on May 25.

Further investigation revealed Armstrong had dated star cyclist Colin Strickland for a few years. Last year, Strickland was romantically involved with Wilson while Strickland and Armstrong were on a brief break.

Investigators believe Wilson was shot and killed over a love triangle since Wilson and Strickland went out the day of the murder and Armstrong’s car was seen driving around where Wilson was killed.

A day after the murder, a search warrant was executed at Armstrong and Strickland's home.

"Two handguns were seized, [and], on May 17, 2020, the Austin Police Department's Ballistic Unit positively identified one of those handguns as the handgun that fired the spent cartridge cases on Wilson's murder. That same day, a municipal court judge issued a warrant for Armstrong's arrest for the offense of murder," said Detective Spitler.

Officials say Armstrong has not been seen since. However, law enforcement officials do have an idea of where she could be. This came after officials were able to review security footage from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport showing Armstrong there four days after murder took place boarding a flight to Houston and then catching a connecting flight to New York.

Police are now looking for Armstrong.

Wilson's family writing in a statement sent to FOX 7 Austin last week saying: "There are no words that can express the pain and suffering we are experiencing due to this senseless, tragic loss."

Anyone with information on Armstrong’s whereabouts is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center at 1-800-336-0102 or submit a tip using the USMS Tips app. Tips may also be sent to the Capital Area Crime Stoppers at 1-800-893-8477.