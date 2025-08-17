Suspect in Austin Target shooting had lengthy criminal history

The Brief A man accused of killing three people in a Target parking lot in Austin a week ago has a lengthy criminal history dating back to 2011. Suspect Ethan Neineker is currently charged with two counts of capital murder and one count of first-degree felony murder. Legal experts suggest an insanity plea may be the only defense, and the final charges will be determined by a grand jury.



Tomorrow marks one week since the triple homicide at the Target on Research Boulevard near Ohlen Road. We’re learning more about the suspect’s criminal history and the breakdown of the charges.

The suspect still remains in custody at the Travis County Jail facing multiple murder charges, but legal experts say he could still face more.

August shooting

What we know:

Last Monday turned deadly when police say 32-year-old Ethan Neineker killed 64-year-old Adam Chow, his 4-year-granddaughter and 24-year-old target employee, Rosa Machuca, in the store parking lot at random.

Ethan Nieneker

After carjacking a vehicle, then attempting to carjack several others, Neineker was arrested in South Austin.

He is being charged with 2 counts of capital murder for Chow and his granddaughter and a first-degree felony for the murder of Machuca.

What they're saying:

"There are no words that can truly capture the grief these families are experiencing or the shock our community feels," said Austin Police Department’s Chief, Lisa Davis.

According to police, when Neineker was asked why he did it, he claimed he was "Jesus."

Austin police confirm he has two prior mental health reports with the department.

Neineker's criminal history

Dig deeper:

Court records reveal a lengthy criminal history for Neineker, dating back to 2011.

In Travis County in 2016, he was charged with assault of a family member, criminal mischief, and violating a protective order.

A year later he had a DWI and another assault in 2019 where he was accused of punching his roommate. That case was dismissed because prosecutors couldn't find the victim.

The other charges were either reduced or served a few months in jail.

Over in Williamson County, he was charged with marijuana possession in 2011.

In 2015, he was charged with DWI and criminal mischief when he was drunk and broke into furniture, walls, mirrors, and doors, causing about $140,000 worth of damage. That ended in probation.

Neineker also had two family violence assault charges for being accused of punching and hitting his girlfriend's head against the wall. Those were later dismissed.

Local perspective:

Criminal lawyer Jeremy Rosenthal, who isn’t affiliated with the case, says he’s surprised Neineker isn’t charged with 3 counts of capital murder.

"First degree murder is what you think of on television. It is taking somebody else's life on purpose. They meant to take their life. There are not a lot of other circumstances around it. Capital murder is plus one, plus the fact that you have a victim under a certain age. Plus, the fact that maybe there was some other felony happening at the same time," said Jeremy Rosenthal, criminal lawyer.

"In each of these cases, you could say because it was multiple deaths, you could argue that they're all capital murders, because I think you can also make the argument that these are all part of the same what are called criminal episodes."

Rosenthal explains the only defense available in this tragedy would be a reason for insanity.

"When you look at the overall facts of this case, the defenses that are available to this young man, I don't think he can deny doing it. I don't think he could deny a lot of the circumstances. Really, the only defense available to him here would be a not guilty by reason of insanity. And a lot of the facts kind of support some type of break with reality. Whether that's enough under Texas law, we don't know," said Rosenthal.

Rosenthal says ultimately the decision will come down to a grand jury.