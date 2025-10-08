Suspect in custody after assaulting victims in Pflugerville home burglary
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas - A suspect is in custody after assaulting victims in a home burglary in Pflugerville.
The suspect later barricaded himself inside an empty home nearby.
What we know:
Pflugerville police said on Oct. 8, around 12:32 a.m., officers responded to a 911 call for a home burglary in the 500 block of Tanner Trail.
The suspect committed a home burglary, aggravated robbery, and assault. The victims involved were taken to a local hospital.
When officers arrived, they saw a man running from the back of the home and jumping the fence. Air support and K9s were then deployed to the area for a search.
The man barricaded himself in an empty house and a SWAT team responded shortly after.
He was later taken into custody.
The Source: Information from the Pflugerville Police Department