Suspect in custody after assaulting victims in Pflugerville home burglary

October 8, 2025
Pflugerville
The Brief

    • A suspect is in custody after assaulting victims in a home burglary in Pflugerville
    • The suspect fled the home and barricaded himself inside an empty home nearby
    • He was later arrested

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas - A suspect is in custody after assaulting victims in a home burglary in Pflugerville. 

The suspect later barricaded himself inside an empty home nearby.

What we know:

Pflugerville police said on Oct. 8, around 12:32 a.m., officers responded to a 911 call for a home burglary in the 500 block of Tanner Trail.

The suspect committed a home burglary, aggravated robbery, and assault. The victims involved were taken to a local hospital.

When officers arrived, they saw a man running from the back of the home and jumping the fence. Air support and K9s were then deployed to the area for a search. 

The man barricaded himself in an empty house and a SWAT team responded shortly after. 

He was later taken into custody.

The Source: Information from the Pflugerville Police Department

