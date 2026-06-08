Suspect dies after APD officers used Taser on him: police

The Brief Male suspect dies after Austin officers use Taser on him Police were responding to a report of a prowler outside a North Austin home Police say the man appeared to try and push officers off him while he was being detained, prompting officers to use a Taser on him APD says it will release more details in a news conference on June 10



The Austin Police Department says a male suspect died after being shot by a Taser while being detained by officers.

What they're saying:

Austin police say the incident happened just after 6:30 p.m. on June 6 in the 7600 block of Grover Avenue, near Woodrow Avenue and Morrow Street in North Austin.

Officers were responding to a call about a prowler where the suspect was trying to enter a home while the homeowner was there and armed.

When officers arrived, they found the suspect outside the home "displaying erratic behavior and a possible medical emergency." Police say that while officers were trying to take him into custody, the suspect pulled his hands underneath him and appeared to push upward against the officers trying to restrain him.

That's when a Taser was deployed.

The man then became unresponsive and died a short time later despite life-saving measures by APD, EMS and AFD.

The suspect has been described as a 32-year-old white male.

What's next:

APD says it is treating this as a Critical Incident Briefing.

Preliminary information, including audiovisual materials, will be released during a news conference on June 10.

The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave pending a criminal and administrative investigation.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is encouraged to call APD’s Special Investigation Unit at 512-974-6840.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to the Capital Area Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477 or online at austincrimestoppers.org.