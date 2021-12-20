Suspect from Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender list arrested

A suspect from the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender list was arrested by Border Patrol. Manuel Muniz, 51, is back in custody.

A Crime Stoppers reward will be paid in his arrest, according to Texas DPS.

Muniz, of Morgan, was added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender List in August 2017. A warrant was issued by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles for a parole violation, according to Texas DPS. The Bosque County Sheriff’s Office also issued a warrant for his arrest that month for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

Manuel Muniz was taken into custody at the International Bridge in Del Rio by Border Patrol on Dec. 13.

Muniz was convicted on multiple counts of burglary in the early 1990s and sentenced to nine years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) prison.

In 2007, he was sentenced to 15 years in a TDCJ prison after he was convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child for an incident involving a 13-year-old girl in Bosque County. Muniz was paroled in November 2016 and last registered as a sex offender in Bosque County, before absconding.

