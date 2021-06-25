Suspect in Austin birthday party shooting apprehended in Round Rock

A suspect in a shooting at a South Austin birthday party has been apprehended in Round Rock.

The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested 19-year-old Coolidge Ali Humphries, also known as "Osama Ali," in the 5800 block of Livorno Cove on a murder charge.

According to an arrest affidavit, Humphries allegedly engaged in a verbal disturbance at a birthday celebration on Robert Wooding Drive near Manchaca Road and shot two people, one of whom died from his injuries.

Austin authorities requested assistance from the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force to locate and apprehend Humphries.

A fugitive investigation revealed that Humphries was in the Austin area.

Authorities say that Humphries was seen at a residence on Livorno Cove where he was arrested without incident and transported to the Austin Police Department. Humphries will be held in the Travis County Jail with a bond set at $1 million.

